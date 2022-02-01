Memorial Service for Evangeline Primus age 86 of Neligh will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh with Pastor Peter Sample, Officiating. Evangeline passed away Jan. 28, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences maybe directed tot he family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Evangeline Mary Primus was born to Robert and Hazel (Wyatt) Verplank at Tilden. She attended school in Tilden and graduated from Tilden High School and graduated with the Class of 1954. On May 23, 1954 she was united in marriage to Charles Duane Primus in Neligh, Nebraska at his parents home. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, cross stitching, cooking, and canning.
She is survived by her children: Mary Ann Mlady of Neligh and David and Becky Primus of Sargent. Grandchildren: Steven Thomas, Crystal Horky, Laura Warta, and Daniel Primus and 3 great grandchildren. Sister, Dorothea McClarey of Seattle WA.
Preceded in death by his parents and husband.