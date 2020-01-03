Eva J. Kallhoff, 91, of Battle Creek, NE, formerly of Elgin, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Community Pride Care Center, Battle Creek, NE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences by be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
