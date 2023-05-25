Memorial services for Edward D. Jensen, age 77, of Neligh, Nebraska, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church of Neligh with Pastor Norlyn Bartens, officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be at a later date at Danish Cemetery rural Plainview, Nebraska.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Ed passed away at his home on May 24, 2023. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
Edward Delbert Jensen was born on April 28, 1946 to Delbert and Helen (McKenna) Jensen on their family farm at Plainview, Nebraska. He attended Country School District #32 and Neligh High School. He was enlisted in the United States Army on February 5, 1964 at Omaha, Nebraska and discharged May 25, 1966 from Fort Riley, Kansas. He was stationed in Germany for two years. After the service he came back home to help his dad on the farm. He enjoyed old tractors and farming. He was on the Antelope County Weed Control for 25 years and he belonged to the tractor club.
Survived by his children: Marvin Jensen of Osmond, NE; Megan Sibley and husband, Doug of Ponca City, OK; Matthew Jensen and wife, Jen of Tilden, NE and one granddaughter, Danica. Sister: Barb Hurd and husband, Gail of Neligh, NE and brother: Allen Jensen and wife, Susan of Norfolk, NE.
Preceded in death by his parents, and brother, William John Jensen.