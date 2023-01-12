Edna Minna Kruse was born on February 23, 1939 on a farm north of Winnetoon, NE to William and Lottie (Menger) Kruse. She was baptized in infancy and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Christ Lutheran Church in Brazile Mills, NE. Edna attended Knox County School District 34 through 8th grade before graduating from Creighton Public High School in 1957. She attended the National School of Aerodynamics and worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA) in Kansas City for 2 years before she returned to the Creighton area working as a legal secretary.
On November 12, 1961, Edna married Glen A. Miller at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills, NE. The couple ranched in rural Star, NE from 1961-1964 where they welcomed their children Kenny and Susan. In 1964, the family moved to a farm in rural Page, NE and two more children were born, Gregory and Michelle.
Edna enjoyed general farm life, gardening, birdwatching, quilting, sewing, growing flowers, and caring for the animals. After raising her children, she worked as a local secretary for a few years before transitioning to a home health CNA, for which she enjoyed for over 20 years. Edna was very active in her church, being a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aide, LWML, the Altar Guild, and the Lutheran Laymen’s League.
Edna leaves to mourn, her husband of 61 years, Glen Miller of Page, NE; children, Kenny (Dawn) Miller of Manchester, IA, Susan (John) Brecht of Port Austin, MI, Gregory Miller of Page, NE, and Michelle (Greg) Laska of Orchard, NE; 5 grandchildren, Nick (Alison) Laska, Matt (Kelsey) Laska, Abe (Sydney) Miller, Kristina (Seth Lorton) Laska, and Andy (Catie) Miller; 5 great grandchildren, Emilee and Hailee Laska, Landry and Avery Laska, and Alic Miller; sisters-in-law, Berna Dean Slattery of Dixon, MO and Beulah Kruse of Winnetoon, NE; brother-in-law, Lawrence Jensen of Winnetoon, NE; along with many nieces and nephews.
Edna is preceded by her parents; siblings, Wilma (Carl) Suhr, Selma (Robert) Jensen, and Bill Kruse; brother-in-law, Earl Slattery; and sister-in-law, Ruth Jensen.