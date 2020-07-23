Duane J. Childers 55 of Elgin, NE passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 as the result of an ATV accident, northwest of Elgin, NE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery, Elgin, NE. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.
Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Antelope County Shooters Club or Pope John Central High School.