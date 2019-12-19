Funeral services for Duaine A. Filsinger age 82, of Clearwater, NE will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater with Pastor Daniel Feusse officiating.
Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Duaine passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home in Clearwater. Snider Memorial is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
