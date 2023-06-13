Dr. Lloyd E. Taber, DVM
Lloyd passed away peacefully, June 10, 2023, with family by his side at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post #52 and VFW Post #759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lloyd served his family, his community, his veterinary profession, his church, and his friends for many years. His greatest passion was working his land, ranch, and cattle after retiring, in 1990, from his veterinary practice after 34 years.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy, of nearly 64 years, daughters, Brenda Adamson (Thane), of New River, AZ, and Susan Tiefenthaler (Tony), of Springview, NE, daughter-in-law, Dr. Betty Joyce Taber, of Columbia, SC, grandchildren, Alex Taber, Olivia Adamson, Cal Adamson, Owyn Adamson, Elena Tiefenthaler, and Aiden Tiefenthaler, and brother-in-law, Harold D. Freeze, of Keller, TX.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.