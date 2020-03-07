Funeral Services for Dwaine J. Peetz, M.D. age 96, of Neligh, Ne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with Father Pat Nields, Officiating.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with Military Rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Post #172 and VFW #5287. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with a Wake Service at 7:00 p.m. Dwaine passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com