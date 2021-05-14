Funeral services for Doris Hamilton, age 91, of Verdigre, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate, with burial Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
Doris died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Doris M. Hamilton, daughter of Frank and Bessie (Cook) Belka, was born February 11, 1930, at Walnut, Nebraska. She attended Osborne School until the eighth grade and graduated from Verdigre Public School in 1948. Doris received her teacher’s certificate from Wayne State College, and she also attended Yankton College. She taught at several rural schools until she married Gordon Hamilton on May 17, 1952, at Center, Nebraska. They were blessed with seven children: Darrell, Gary, Robert, Kevin, Michael, Kathy, and Kent.
After her marriage, Doris taught school and later did substitute teaching at Verdigre, Niobrara, and Santee Public Schools. She was very active on the farm, raising chickens, milking cows, raising a garden, and canning. Doris sold cream and eggs on Saturday nights for many years. She also delivered papers and cleaned and worked at local businesses.
Doris had a knack for remembering all birthdays and anniversaries. She always sent cards to her family for special occasions and made sure that everyone had a gift at Christmastime. In addition to sending cards, she would send birthday and anniversary wishes to be announced on KBRX almost daily. Doris especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was well known for her homemade bread.
Doris is survived by her children, Darrell (Donna) Hamilton of Orchard, Gary (Linda) Hamilton of Plainview, Robert (Carol) Hamilton of Hartington, Kevin (Shelly) Hamilton of Verdigre, Michael (Rebecca) Hamilton of Hartington, and Kent (Deb) Hamilton of Bloomfield; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Belka of Verdigre; and brother-in-law, Bill Cedar of Creighton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bessie; husband, Gordon; daughter, Kathy; brother, Raymond; infant sister, Verna May; and sister, Dorothy Cedar.