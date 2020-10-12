Funeral Services for Dora Lea (Dori) Menning, 64 years, will be Wednesday, October 14th at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard, NE. There will be no viewing as she will be cremated per her wishes. Visitation with the family will be from 4 pm – 7 pm and then a Celebration of Life Service will be at 7 pm. Ashburn Funeral Homes in Plainview is in charge of the arrangements. Dori passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE.
Dora (Schwager) Menning was born on October 12, 1955 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE to David and Leola (Jones) Schwager. The family lived on a farm between Orchard and Clearwater. Dori graduated from Clearwater High School in 1973. She attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE after graduation and received her LPN Nursing License. She worked at Osmond General Hospital, Neligh Nursing Center, O’Neill Nursing Center and Creighton Nursing Center. She retired from the Creighton Nursing Center in 2017.
Dori married Kenneth Menning on February 14, 1976 at United Methodist Church in Orchard, NE. Three children were brought into this marriage - two daughters, Lisa and Christina, and one son, Branden. Into this union a son Michael David Menning was born on March 25, 1979 in Yankton, SD.
Dori had many hobbies including fishing, camping, going for drives, playing games, doing puzzles and BINGO. She loved lighthouses, owls and angels. She spent her whole life taking care of others and she had the biggest heart. She was a giver and always tried to help out whenever and whoever she could. She loved her kids and grandchildren and enjoyed being around them whenever she could. Her family was very important to her. Dori, Ken and Mike have been snowbirds in Mesa, AZ during the winter months since 1998. Dori worked in Arizona nursing as well when they were there.
Dori is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters Lisa (Mike) Borer of Morse Bluff NE and Christina (Johnny) Ellis of Wahoo, NE; sons Branden (Amy) Menning of Evansville, IN and Michael Menning of Orchard, NE; brothers Dan (Ronda) Schwager and Brian Schwager all of Clearwater, NE; mother-in-law Betty Menning of Orchard, NE; sister in law Marsha (Dick) Kopecky of Inman, NE; brother in law Jerry (Barb) Menning of Bellevue, NE; Rico (Cheryl) Kotrous of Lincoln, NE and Diane Schwager of Wellsville, NY; 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Leola Schwager, father David Schwager, sister Davon Kotrous, brother Arlyn Schwager, and father in law Floyd Menning.
The family understands if you are not comfortable in attending due to the current health situation. The family prefers that everyone attending wears a mask. If you wish to send condolences please mail to Kenneth Menning Family, PO Box 128, Orchard, NE 68764 or in care of Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
We will also be livestreaming the Celebration of Life at the below link at 7 pm: https://www.facebook.com/DoraMenning/