Memorial Services for Donna Peterson, age 80 of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh, NE. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
Donna passed away September 21, 2020 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.