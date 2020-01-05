Donna J. Payne, 93 of Neligh, NE, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Neligh, NE with Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Following a luncheon, a 12:45 p.m. committal service will take place at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin, NE. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, NE.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
Memorials are suggested to West Cedar Valley Cemetery or Neligh United Methodist Church. They can be sent c/o Percy Payne, 52028 841 Rd., Elgin, NE 68636
Donna Jean Payne, daughter of Raymond A. and Thelma D. (Cratty) Payne, was born July 2, 1926 and attended Elgin Public Schools, graduating in 1943. Donna worked for her great uncle at the Orchard News as an apprentice linotype operator for 12 years. She worked a short time at the O’Neill Frontier newspaper before joining the Antelope County Treasurer’s office in 1958. Donna moved with her mother to Neligh in 1960. In January 1967, she was elected to the position of Antelope County Treasurer, working in that position until her retirement in 1995. After retiring, she continued living in Neligh, entering The Willows assisted living in 2016.
Donna was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, a longtime board member of the West Cedar Valley Cemetery, and a 70-year member of American Legion Auxiliary Post#72 of Neligh. She enjoyed bowling on the Antelope Lanes team, playing cards, reading newspapers and watching just about any sport on TV.
She is survived by her brother Percy Payne of Elgin, NE; one nephew Ray (Peggy) Payne of Elgin; three nieces: Sue (Jim) Mailhot of Bellevue; Pat Borer and friend Tim Anderson of Neligh; and Connie (Alan) Laginess of Petersburg, MI; nephew-in-law Jeff Merten of Albion; along with many great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Cecelia Payne, niece Peg Merten, and very dear friend Maxine Sparrow.
