Funeral Service for Donald R. Thompson age 84 of Neligh, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Neligh with Pastor Bruce Phillips, officiating.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday May 6, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be at a later date in Laurel, NE. B
eyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorilafh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.