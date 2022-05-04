Don Thompson

Funeral Service for Donald R. Thompson age 84 of Neligh, NE will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Neligh with Pastor Bruce Phillips, officiating. 

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday May 6, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Neligh.  Burial will be at a later date in Laurel, NE.  B

eyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorilafh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

 