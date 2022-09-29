Donald Eugene Spahn April 5, 1933 – September 25, 2022
Don Spahn, 89, died September 25, 2022 in Hillsboro, Oregon. For the past 5 years, he resided at Jennings McCall Retirement Community in Forest Grove, Oregon. He and his family were long time residents of Hillsboro.
Don was born in Nebraska to Ewald and Theresa (Gokie) Spahn and grew up on a family farm. He was drafted into the Army after graduation from Ewing High School and served during the end of the Korean War. While stationed in Austria he met his future wife, Elly Verhunc of Germany. They were married in 1956 and were able to celebrate 65 years together before Elly died. They moved from Nebraska to Hillsboro, Oregon in 1962 where they raised their family and created a beautiful home and garden. Don was a farmer at heart and proudly grew a big garden with vegetables, flowers (especially gigantic sunflowers), fruits, and fruit and nut trees. Don had a workshop where he built just about anything and everything. He was a woodworker, welder, electrician, and plumber and could fix almost anything. Don worked at a couple of businesses in Hillsboro – Noblecraft and Haley’s – before starting at the Hillsboro Post Office where he worked for the rest of his career.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elly, and his son Tyler. He leaves 2 daughters, Lynn (Greg) Hall of Aiken, South Carolina and Myra (Martin) McCormick of Garibaldi, Oregon; one son, Ryan (Cherie) Spahn of Hillsboro, Oregon; one sister, Doris Ann Bollwitt of Ewing, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
There will be no services, per Don’s wishes. His remains will be inurned at Fir Lawn Memorial Park in Hillsboro, Oregon. The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Jennings McCall Assisted Living for the excellent care Don received during the last 10 months and to Home Instead staff, especially Jason, for their help, compassion, and Jason’s friendship. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hillsboro Schools Foundation at https://hsfonline.ejoinme.org/Tyler_Spahn or to a charity of one’s choice.