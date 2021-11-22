A memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, age 83, of Niobrara, Nebraska formerly of Neligh, Nebraska, will be December 9, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska.
A graveside service will follow at approximately 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, and American Legion Riders.
Donald died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.