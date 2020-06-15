A Celebration of Life for Donald L. Breaker, Jr., age 51, of Oakdale, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. Pastor Paul Dittmer will officiate, with burial at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Donald died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence.
Donald L. Breaker, Jr., son of Donald Breaker, Sr. and Judy Hershberger, was born April 13, 1969. He lived most of his life in Oakdale and Grand Island. Donald’s passion was driving a semitruck and in later years working at Mr. S’s in Oakdale.
Donald is survived by his four children, Kendra (Brandon) Baker of Jud, North Dakota, Faith Breaker of Vermillion, South Dakota, and Dawn Breaker and Donald Breaker, III, still living at home with their father in Oakdale; three grandchildren, Leeland, Sophia, and Ezekial; mother, Judy Hershberger; two sisters, Nellie (Patrick) Schmit of Wausa and Rosanne (Lyle) Smith of Newman Grove; one brother, Michael Hershberger of Carrabelle, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Breaker, Sr.; and grandparents, Willard and Pauline Breaker, Betty and Irvie Schwarting, and Randy Schwarting.