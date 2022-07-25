Funeral Services for Dolly “Dot” Schilousky, age 84, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Church of Christ in Ewing with Pastor Wes Thompson, Officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022 5:00 p.m. tp 7:00 p.m. and Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater, Nebraska. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Dolly Schilousky was born on December 2, 1937, to Alfred E. and Helen I. Schilousky in Petersburg, Nebraska. She moved from Petersburg in 1942 having completed kindergarten, then to Fullerton Nebraska, and then to Ewing where she attended Ewing Public School through the eighth grade.
Dolly never married. She enjoyed embroidering dish towels for relatives and watching old western movies on television and visiting with family and friends.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Roma May Schilousky; and Nephew, Michael Schilousky.
She is survived by her sisters Alvera Anderson & husband Merle Anderson of Grand Island, NE, Barbara Schilousky of Laurel, NE, Debra Imel & husband Mark Imel of Eads, Co., and brothers Alfred Jr. and wife Becky from Kansas, James Schilousky & wife Deb from Ewing, NE, Gene Schilousky & wife Gwen of St. Paul, NE, Joe Schilousky & wife Marsha of Ewing, NE, and John Schilousky & wife RuthAnn of Laurel, NE, and many Nieces and Nephews.