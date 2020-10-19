A private family funeral service for Diane A. Sanne, age 76, of Clearwater, NE will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Pastor Daniel Feusse, officiating. Extended family and church family welcome. Social distancing and masks are to be worn per family request.
Visitation will be drom 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Family will not be present due to the current health concerns. Burial will be at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery at rural Clearwater. Diane passed away on October 16, 2020 at Arbor Care Nursing Home in Neligh, NE. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Diane Anita Sanne was born on April 17, 1944 to Lester and Edna (Jessen) Johnston at Brunswick, NE. She attended and graduated from Orchard High School in 1962. She attended School of Laboratory Science in Minneapolis, MN. Diane worked at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh as a lab technician. On April 16, 1967 was united in marriage to Dennis Sanne in Clearwater. To this marriage four children were born. She loved gardening, her flowers, reading, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Sanne of Clearwater, NE; Children: Duane (Bridgett) of Omaha, NE; Christina (Aaron) Galloway of Nenzel, NE; Elizabeth Sanne of Norfolk, NE; and Nathaniel Sanne and fiancé Abby Wilcox of Clarkson, NE; seven grandchildren: David (Toni) Sanne, Megan (Brandon) Seldon, Zach Sanne, Wyatt (Jade) Galloway, Augie Galloway, Courtney Galloway, and Lane Sanne; three great grandchildren: Elijah Sanne, Paisely Galloway, and Rowdy Seldon; sisters and brothers: Linda Cobb of Hastings, NE; Ed (Susan) Johnston of Brock, NE; Steve (Nancy) Johnston of Springfield, MO; Gordon Johnston of West Plains, MO; and Gail Neer of Fairgrove, MO and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, brother, Warren and granddaughter, Emma.