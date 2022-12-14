A celebration of life for Delwyn Schwager, age 68, of Royal, Nebraska will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Bob Dayton will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Delwyn died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his residence.
Family requests casual attire for the service.
Delwyn R. Schwager, son of Donald and Helen Marie (Rouse) Schwager, was born January 25, 1954, at Neligh, Nebraska. Delwyn graduated from Neligh High School in 1972. On August 2, 1983, he was united in marriage to Allene Baer in Yankton, South Dakota. They were the parents of one daughter, Tina.
Delwyn was a truck driver and traveled up and down every highway he could find throughout the Midwest. During his career, he drove for North and Son, Barry Tyler, Bruce Forbes, Jerry Binger, Gene Stevens, Bob Morrill, and Francis Bergstrom. Delwyn was always willing to help anyone in need. He also farmed and later bought his grandparents’ farm southeast of Royal. Milking cows with the Brandt family was later added along with farming and truck driving.
“Peanuts” was a simple, polite man and you would never see him without his hat. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed but the one thing that brought him the greatest happiness was spending time with his grandkids, Creston and Taylon. When he wasn’t working, Delwyn enjoyed gambling, fishing, Busch Light, and hanging out at the coffee shops. When the Office Bar in Brunswick was open, he could be found shooting pool, playing cards, or even frying fish.
Delwyn is survived by his wife/roommate of 39 years, Allene; daughter, Tina (Ned) Bertschinger; grandkids, Creston (Chelsea) Bertschinger and Taylon Bertschinger; sisters, Irene (Ken) Musil and Pam Schwager; sister-in-law, Ruth Schwager; nephew, Gus Schwager; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother, Marvin Schwager.