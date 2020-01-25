On Thursday Jan 23, 2020, David Willats of rural Orchard passed away at the age of 91. Services will be held Monday Jan 27, 2020 at 10:30 at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 pm at the church.
David Lloyd George Willats was born to Robert and Florence (Moore) Willats on May 9, 1928 in Orchard Ne. He graduated from Orchard High School in 1945. He was a veteran of the Korean was. He married Dixie Lea Stevens on November 17, 1956. To this union were born 4 children, 2 daughters and 2 sons.
David was a rancher/farmer all his life. He was active in the community serving on the Orchard school board. He was a chairman for Antelope Mutual Insurance Company and on the weed board for 28 years. David was a founding member of Orchard Evangelical Free Church and served as a Gideon most of his life. David was a founding member of Ashfall Fossil Bed.
David went to be with the Lord on Jan 23, 2020. He will be remembered for his love of the land. He spent his final years in his side by side observing activities on the farm.
David is survived by his children: Marjorie (Charles) Cook of Verdigre, Linda (Howard) Dashiell of Potter Valley, Ca and Bob (Vicki) Willats of Orchard. Also surviving are brothers Dale Willats of Erie Pa and Donald Willats of Scottsbluff Ne and many grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Dixie, a son William, sister Annie Marshall, brother Earl Willats and his parents.
