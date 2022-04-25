Funeral services for David Petersen, age 60, of Tilden will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. Reverend Chad Boggs will officiate, with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
David died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
David D. Petersen, son of Cecil and Sharon (Schulz) Petersen, was born April 4, 1962, at Tilden, Nebraska. He attended Elkhorn Valley High School. On April 9, 1981, David was united in marriage to Diane Nathan at Neligh, Nebraska. They were blessed with four children, Shayne, TJ, Justin, and Kyndra.
Dave lived in Tilden throughout most of his lifetime and was a farmhand until 1980. He was then employed at Rutjens Construction until his passing. Dave was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. He touched the lives of many as he put everyone else before himself.
Dave is survived by his wife, Diane Petersen; children, Shayne (Amy) Halsey of Tilden, TJ (Megan) Halsey of Tilden, Justin (Melissa) Petersen of Tilden, and Kyndra Petersen (Jeremy Jensen) of Tilden; sixteen grandchildren, Justina, Alex, Austin, Nate, Cheli, Trevis, Jaiden, Gracie, Aneesa, Jaxen, Amaya, Arissa, Blake, Logan, Kenny, and Karley; one great-grandchild due in September; and siblings, Judy (Jerry) Stout of Tilden, Kevin Petersen of Valentine, Dennis (Donna) Petersen of Tilden, and Jim (Gayle) Petersen of Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Sharon Petersen; and sister-in-law, Chari Petersen.