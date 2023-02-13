Funeral services for Darrel “Grandpa” Binger age 95 of Plainview will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 16th at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Visitation will be from 5-8 P.M. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church. Darrell passed away February 11, 2023. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview in in charge of arrangements.
Darrel “Grandpa” Binger was born on May 15, 1927, to his parents Walter and Evelyn Binger at his parents, on the family home in rural Neligh, Nebraska. As his life progressed, he was welcomed into faith through baptism into the United Methodist Church. Darrel attended and graduated from Neligh High School. Throughout his teenage years, Darrel enjoyed helping on his family farm planting crops and caring for livestock as well as hauled fuel to local farmers in the area.
On July 25, 1945, Darrel enlisted into the service serving in the U.S. Army. During his time, he traveled to Germany where he drove a military truck for a chef who prepared meals for a distinguished General. After serving two overseas tours, Darrel was honorably discharged on January 17,1947.
Upon returning home from the service, he married the love of his life Francis Arlene Jensen (after meeting at the Plainview Roller Rink) in the United Methodist Church in Plainview, Nebraska, on November 27,1947, by Rev. Ben Hart. To this union was born their only son, Gerald Leroy Binger, on July 16, 1951, in Plainview, Nebraska. Afterwards, they made a home north of Plainview where Darrel began farming and his transportation business. This included custom hay hauling for various people, as well as portable grain drying. Over the years, Darrel became one of the first to purchase a self propelled combine, which jump started the family farming and trucking business which is still in operation today.
Darrel was known for his fun loving spirit and his love for agriculture. On any day, you could find him watering and checking cows during calving season, being with family, watching the Huskers or Chiefs, and (most importantly) farming the land in his beloved John Deere 4840. In his earlier years, Darrel and Arlene enjoyed traveling the nation following the Huskers from game to game, as well as visiting many National Parks.
Darrel was welcomed into God’s arms on February 11, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Walter Binger, brother Dwight (Ruth) Binger, sister Darlene (Dale) Jones, and grand-daughter Misty Binger. He is survived in death by son Gerald (Cindy) Binger, grand-daughter Christy (Deon) Anderson, great-granddaughters Jordyn and Jozlyn Anderson, step grandson Brandon (Jessica) Stradley and step-great-granddaughter Brogyn Stradley.