Darlene Schwarting, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021
Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1C/The Sanctuary Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday also at the church.
Anita "Darlene" Schwarting was born January 28, 1948 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Richard and Helen (Peters) Myers. She grew up in Oakdale, Nebraska and graduated from Oakdale High School in 1966. On June 24, 1967 Darlene was united in marriage to Daryl Schwarting at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, Nebraska. The couple moved to Columbus in 1978. Darlene was involved in youth soccer and home health care. She enjoyed bird watching, spending time with her kids and grandkids, loved all things Avon and had a special love for all her dogs.
She is survived by Husband: Daryl Schwarting of Columbus, NE, Son: Chad (Amy) Schwarting of Fort Calhoun, NE, Grandchildren: Spencer (Rachel) Schwarting, Tanner (Megan) Schwarting and Carley Schwarting, Great Grandchild: Titus Schwarting, Son: Cameron Schwarting of Columbus, NE, Grandchildren: Nevaeh and Jovanni Schwarting, Daughter-in-law: Patty Serna of Georgetown, TX, Grandchild: Alexis Schwarting, Son: Casey (Leanne) Schwarting of Columbus, NE, Grandchildren: Gavin and Peyton Schwarting, Sister: Cher (John) Prettyman of Tacoma, WA, Brother: Rick (Jennifer) Myers of Norfolk, NE, Sister: Karla (Dick) VonBonn of Elgin, NE, Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Larry (Marlene) Schwarting of Falls City, NE, Delores (Gordon) Broberg of Newman Grove, NE, Lyle (Norma) Schwarting of Lincoln, NE, Robert (Glenda) Schwarting of Kearney, NE, Jerry Schwarting of Fremont, NE, Dale (Bonnie) Schwarting of St. Joseph, MO and many Nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death by Parents: Richard and Helen Myers, Sister-in-law: Velma Johnson and Brother-in-law: Merrill Johnson.
