Darlene Ruth (Petersen) Croy, age 83, passed away June 29, 2022, in St. George, UT.
Born on May 26, 1939, to Ruth (Hawkins) and Carsten Petersen, she was raised on the family farm in Tilden, Nebraska. After graduating from Tilden High School, Darlene worked briefly at the WOW radio station in Omaha, NE, during the time Johnny Carson began his career there.
She soon moved to Golden, CO to attend cosmetology school and became a hairdresser.
In Colorado, she met her husband of over 60 years, Robert Croy, on a blind date. They married in 1960. They lived a brief time in California, and then returned to Colorado. Darlene devoted much of her time raising their three children in Boulder, CO.
While in Boulder, she attended St. Martin de Porres Church and weekly bible study groups.
After Robert retired, they moved to St. George, UT in 1994 and became active parishioners of St. George Catholic Church. Darlene spent many years serving as a minister of the eucharist and volunteered at the thrift store.
Creative and spiritual. A lover of animals, children, and nature, she devoted much of her life to her family and God. Unselfish and hard-working, she maintained an organized and clean home. She enjoyed being with family, playing cards, playing piano, dancing, and laughing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, sister, Norma (Donald) Huelle, and an older brother, Eugene and younger brother, Ronald.
Darlene is survived by her three children, Kathy Kuzma (Greg) of Flagstaff, AZ; Elizabeth (Greg Young) of Bozeman, MT; and Brian of Chicago, IL.; and her grandchildren, Shawn, Charlie, and Emily.