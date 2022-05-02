Dale John McCain 83, Ericson, Nebraska, passed away April 28, 2022. He was on his way to the Veterans hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska. He passed away, peacefully enroute to his appointment. Dale was born November 30, 1938, in his grandmother’s home southwest of Ewing. He was born to Wayne and Laura (Oetter) McCain. He was the oldest of 5 siblings, Willard, Mary, Ray and Scott.
Upon Dale’s graduation from Ericson High School, he became employed by the Pitzer Ranch. While working there, for Howard, he met his soon to be wife…Howard’s niece Lila Mae Pitzer. They married August 18th, 1961. Soon after the marriage, Dale was drafted into the Army, where he served at Fort Hood, Texas. He served his country proudly until 1963. While in the service, they had their first son, John. After completing his military service, they returned to Ericson, where he resumed his job at Pitzer Ranch. In 1964, their second son Mark was born.
Following his time at the Pitzer Ranch, the family moved to Ewing where Dale worked for Freddie Bollwitt, for 13 years. Other jobs that Dale held were, Pat McClain, Campbell Ranch, Ronnie Watson’s feed store, before settling on a 22 year career with Wheeler County road maintenance.
Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. Especially enjoyed telling everyone who would listen, “How the big one got away!l He also was Front row for the football and track events that his sons participated in, cheering them on! He secretly looked forward to those blustery winter mornings when he could take out his maintainer and bust through the snow drifts…. that was a true guilty pleasure.
Dale is survived by his sister Mary Harris and his brother Scott McCain as well as his sons John and Janet(Leiding) McCain, Mark and Sondra (Bartine) McCain, grandchildren Brent and Kayla (McCain) Lofgren, Mason and Jessie(Henderson) McCain, Caleb and Shayna (McCain)Meier Vanessa McCain, great grandchildren Grayson, Miles and Layne. He proceed in death by his wife Lila, parents Wayne and Laura, brothers Willard and Ray, along with grandson Michael Dean.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, May 7th, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, in Ericson. There will be a graveside service after the funeral at the Bartlett Cemetery, with a reception following at the church. Memorials are suggested to the church.