Cynthia Sue McDonald, age 65 of Randolph, died Friday May 28, 2021 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. She was born May 1, 1956 at Neligh, Nebraska the daughter of Harold and Juanita (Dolph) McDonald. She was a 1974 graduate of Neligh-Oakdale High School in Neligh, NE. After graduation she moved to Norfolk and began her career as a bartender, she worked at several different bars in Norfolk. In November 1988 Cindi married Lyle Liibbe at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk they were later divorced.
On April 1, 1994 Cindi married Dave Culligan at Las Vegas, NV, the couple made their home in Norfolk. She managed Norfolk American Legion Post# 16 Hall in Norfolk for about 5 years. She operated an in-home day care for about 5 years. Cindi purchased and operated the Mint Bar for about 10 years. Dave and Cindi were later divorced. She managed Antelope Country Club near Neligh for a year. In 2009 Cindi moved to Randolph working as a bartender at Mrs. Bubba’s working for her daughter Nichole & son-in-law Zach.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed crafting, Cindi will be remembered for her love of her grandchildren and her Mickey Mouse collection.
Survivors include 2 daughters Nichole and Zach Meyer of Randolph; Kendra Liibbe of Norfolk; 4 Grandchildren Talyn, Blakelyn, Eastyn Meyer and Kali Pendergast; 5 Siblings Linda and Lowell Brock of Leigh, NE; Pat and Randy Sternberg of Hidden Valley Lake, CA; Julie and Al Childers of Gothenberg, NE; Kim Davis of Norfolk; Bob and Susan McDonald of Norfolk.
Preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter Mindy McDonald in 1973; 1 grandson Kiesyn Liibbe on April 16, 2019.
Family asks everyone to please dress in casual attire for memorial service.