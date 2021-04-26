Visitation for Curtis D. Waterbury, age 80 of Neligh, will be Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Private family graveside will be held. Curt passed away at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh on April 25. Condolences may be directed to family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Curtis Darrall Waterbury was born on March 15, 1941 to William and Gladys (Roberts) Waterbury in Norfolk. He grew up in Pierce, but graduated from Wisner High School with the Class of 1958. On May 8, 1960 he was united in marriage to Carolyn Ott. He drove truck for most of his life for H&I Grain, White Grain, Tinsley Grain, and retired when he was 76 years old. Curt enjoyed gardening and having coffee and a beer with his friends.
Curtis is survived by children: Cheryl and Rod Horst of Plainview; Carin Mason of Shenandoah, Iowa; Collins and Sandi Waterbury of Arlington, SD; Chris and Laurie Waterbury of Elgin; and Cole and Jaime Waterbury stationed in Germany. Curtis had 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Jeanine Wragge of Pierce; brothers, Rick and Jill Waterbury, of Norfolk, and Randy Waterbury of Wash. Carolyn Waterbury.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, LeRoy in-infancy; brother, Ron and Bev Waterbury; brother-in-law Darrell Wragge; and grandson, Nicholas Waterbury.