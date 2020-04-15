Services for Craig A. Loveless, 54, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Lifegate Church-West Dodge Campus, 15555 W. Dodge Road, in Omaha. Deb Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Hillcrest in Omaha.
He died March 27, 2020, at his fiancee’s home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Craig A. Loveless was born on April 12, 1965, to Clyde Loveless Sr. and Ethel Smock Loveless in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Loveless Sr.; his mother, Ethel Smock Loveless; a brother, Clyde Loveless Jr.; and a sister, Cheryl Loveless Garman. He is survived by his fiancee, Diane McLain; a daughter, Kayleen Loveless Amend (Scott); a son, Cameron Loveless (Rebecca); a son, Callen Loveless (Amanda); a grandson, Ryker Amend; a granddaughter, Avril Amend; and a sister, Cindy Loveless.
Craig was a 1983 Omaha North High graduate where he participated in Army JROTC, ranger, rifle and drill teams. Craig joined the Nebraska State Patrol (Camp 33) in 1987. He started his career in the Omaha Patrol Division before transferring to investigative services in 1992. In 1996, he transferred to the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force.
In 2005, he was promoted to sergeant at the training academy in Grand Island and served as an instructor for nine years. He trained and influenced the lives of hundreds of troopers and junior law cadets. He was instrumental in the active shooter and CCW programs. Craig served in SWAT from 1990 to 2014 and was the special operations coordinator during his time stationed in Grand Island. In 2014, he was promoted to Lieutenant for the Omaha Patrol Division, where he served for the rest of his career.
Memorial contributions can be directed to State Troopers Association of Nebraska, 8540 Executive Woods Drive, Suite 500, Office 502, Lincoln, NE 68512 or N.S.P. Foundation, P.O. Box 21861, Lincoln, NE 68542.