Funeral services for Clifford “Cliff” Pittack, age 95, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. Pastor Barry Williams will officiate, with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Cliff died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Clifford Leroy Otto “Cliff” Pittack, son of Herman and Martha (Reikofski) Pittack, was born December 25, 1927, at Tilden, Nebraska. He attended country school in rural Tilden. In June 1948, Cliff married Betty Murray and they had two children, Steven and Judy. On August 7, 1976, Cliff married Phyllis Sharples.
Cliff was a farmer and lived in rural Tilden. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek. Cliff served on the Antelope County Fair Board, the rural school board, and Tilden Rural Fire Board. He was also a member of the Spinning Spokes Buggy Club.
Cliff is survived by his children, Steven Pittack and Judy (Dave) Wilcox; stepchildren, Jeanne (Kenny) Oelsligle, Kevin Reikofski, Rick Reikofski, Galen (Vickii) Reikofski, Greg (Diane) Reikofski, and Roger Reikofski; 29 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; wife, Phyllis; his parents; brother, Frederick; sisters, Violet Suckstorf and Kathryn Novotny; brothers, Raymond and Lyle; brother-in-law, Tom Sharples; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.