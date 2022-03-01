Clarence “Bud” Fields, 97, of Ponca City, left this life on February 25, 2022. A viewing will be held at Trout Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, from 4:00-6:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 5 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ponca City, with the burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Bud was born on July 13, 1924 to Clarence and Bernice (Warner) Fields in Tilden, NE. He graduated from Tilden High School, marrying Anne Obershaw on September 15, 1945 in Neligh, NE. They made their first home in Oakdale, NE, where Bud farmed, later working for the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad as a depot agent in Valentine, NE. In 1956, Bud and Anne moved to Bartlesville, OK and later to Ponca City, OK, where Bud worked for Citi Service and then Conoco for 33 years in the boiler room and as a pipefitter, retiring in 1985.
Bud was active throughout his life with numerous hobbies he was somewhat “famous” for among his family and friends. Every summer, he tended his backyard garden with pride, producing abundant harvests of tomatoes, onions, radishes, green beans, peas, and beets. In the fall, he would gather pecans from his tree and spend hours shelling them to make pies and share with family and friends.
He enjoyed cooking, baking, and sharing homemade bread, rolls, pies, and cakes at every family gathering and with friends and neighbors. His grandchildren especially loved to overindulge in “Grandpa Bud pies” at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Every family get-together ended with a friendly game of “last touch” in the driveway.
He meticulously kept up his yard on his John Deere riding lawn mower and kept his cars sparkling clean. Bud, a longtime fisherman, loved to fish with his good friend, Warner Hohenberger. He and Anne often took their grandkids fishing and camping in their RV camper. Bud loved hunting for quail and pheasant and enjoyed having a good hunting dog. He and Anne were quite social and enjoyed their time with many friends in Ponca, where they frequently went square dancing and were season ticket holders at the Ponca Playhouse.
Bud was an active member at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Ponca City, where he sang in the church choir and delivered meals to church members unable to leave their homes. He and Anne took great pleasure in providing their breads, pies, and rolls for many church functions and events.
Bud was preceded in death by Anne, his wife of 74 years, and a sister, Mildred Bennett. He is survived by his daughters, Sheila Means and husband Gary of Moore, OK; Dawn May and husband Doug of Enid, OK; brother-in-law Herb Bennett of Florida; grandchildren John Means of Moore, OK; Erin DeWalt and husband Tom of Moore, OK; Matthew May of Houston, TX; Marissa May of Oklahoma City, OK: great-grandchildren Andrew Means, Sophia Means, Olivia DeWalt, and Amelia DeWalt; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bud’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Trinity Assisted Living Center for the love and care they provided him during his time there. Bud is much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
