Funeral services for Clara Belle Volk, age 90, of Norfolk, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden, Nebraska. Pastor Barry Williams Will officiate.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Clara Belle died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Clara Belle Volk, daughter of Frank and Anna (Kinne) Terry, was born March 11, 1932, at Meadow Grove, Nebraska. She attended Meadow Grove High School in Meadow Grove. She was married to Gordon Volk on February 11, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Tilden. Five children were born to them: Cindy Sue Volk, Pamela Jean Smith, Rick Duane Volk, Nanci Beth Bergmeier and Kevin Douglas Volk.
Clara Belle lived and farmed with Gordon four miles south of Meadow Grove most of her life, until they moved to Norfolk in 2005.
Clara Belle was a member of Buffalo Creek Church in Meadow Grove and was also a member of the Saddle Club and Square-Dancing Club. She was an avid gardener, and nothing brightened her day more than seeing or talking with her seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Survivors include daughter Pam (Gary) Smith, of The Woodlands, Texas, and her family, John (Lindsey) Smith, and their children Lauren, Hadley and Eloise, of Lino Lakes, Minn., Sarah (Conor) Pandl and their children Isabelle and Luke of Omaha, Ne., Jim Smith of Omaha, Joe (Ann) Smith, and their children, Conor and Olivia, of Omaha; son Rick (Deb) Volk of Norfolk, and their daughter, Vanessa Volk and her children Lillian and Annabelle of Norfolk, daughter Nanci Bergmeier of Omaha, and her family Dustin (Courtney) Bergmeier and their children Zoey and Blake of Omaha, and Jacob Bergmeier of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna; her husband, Gordon; daughter Cindy; son Kevin; and 13 brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Special Olympics Nebraska or the charity of your choice.