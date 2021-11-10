Christine Ann Peterson, 67, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at North Heartland Community Church, 4800 NW 88th St. Kansas City, Mo. The family will be present for visitation prior to the service from 9:30-11:00 am.
Chris was born in Neligh, Nebraska to Don and Aubyn Masat on October 28, 1954. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert “Bob” Peterson; Son, Eric (Anna) Bright; Daughters, Wendy (Tom) Berkemann and Angela Roman; Daughter-in-law, Lisa Bright; Sixteen grandchildren; Father, Don Masat; Sisters, Peggy Hanneman, Lisa (Greg) Simmons, and Sandra (Tim) Sutton. Many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her Son, Shane Bright; Mother, Aubyn Masat; Brother, Scott Masat; Sister, Mary Masat; and Nephew, Richard Hanneman.
She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Her strength and resilience were second to none. She was always willing to help anyone with anything and if you knew Chris, love was guaranteed.
Family and friends came first and she was always up for an occasion to get together. She loved making connections and keeping family close. Her famous Grandma Camp gave her the opportunity to get her grandkids together for a week of activities and crafts. She was very creative and devoted her time to family, crafts, The Red Hat Society, flower gardening, and her Church. You may have even found her and Bob fishing, camping and kayaking.
She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.