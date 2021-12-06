Funeral service for Charles "Leonard" Mahlendorf, 81, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 9 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Interment will take place at Prospect Cemetery, rural O'Neill. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Thursday. Leonard passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
