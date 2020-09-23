Funeral Service for Charles Kraft, age 58 of Brunswick, NE will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Royal Auditorium in Royal, NE. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh, NE. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh, NE. Chuck passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
Charles Duane Kraft was born on April 10, 1962 to John and Vonda (Vraspir) Kraft at Neligh, Nebraska. He attended Neligh High School and graduated with the Class of 1980. Chuck drove truck for over 30 years and lived in the Brunswick and Neligh area for most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, going to the casino, watching NASCAR races and NFL football. He was an expert at growing and getting all plants to thrive with his “green thumb”. Chuck could always be found bringing home chickens, ducks, and sometimes goats. You could always count on him for shooting the breeze and throwing back a Busch Light or two. His greatest moments were filling his grandkids with sugar and being their PaPa!
Survived by his wife, Shelly Kraft of Brunswick, NE. Children: Kelsie (Nicholas) Kelso of Lincoln, NE; Samantha (Matthew) Williams of Columbus, NE; and Ruger Kraft of O’Neill, NE. 4 grandchildren. Sisters, Susan Beckwith of Emmett, NE; Pam (Dale) Pelster of Neligh, NE; and Lori (Darin) Boelter of Brunswick, NE. Brothers, LJ (Sandy) Kraft of Dorchester, NE; Bob (Roxy) Kraft of Royal, NE.
Preceded in death by his parents; his son Brady Kraft; sister, Joan Kraft; nephew Jeff Kraft, and brother-in-law Rod Beckwith.