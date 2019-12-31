Carol Rossow
A Celebration of Life for Carol L. Rossow, age 77 of Tilden, Nebraska will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Carol died Friday, December 27, 2019, at her home in Tilden.
Carol Lee Rossow, daughter of Arthur Huwaldt and Lula Weyhrich was born December 12, 1942, at the Neligh Hospital. She attended Neligh High School, in Neligh Nebraska. Carol married John Rossow on October 13, 1972, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, Nebraska. They had five children between them: Kim, Kelly, Ron, Tim, and Juliann.
For over 50 years Carol kept books and did taxes under her company RJC Bookkeeping. With John, she also owned the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Tilden and Rossow Motor Xpress. She was a member and for many years the bookkeeper for United Methodist Church in Tilden. Carol was also a member of the Tilden bowling league, Dart League, and an avid golfer.
Survivors include her children, Kelly Brown of York Nebraska, Ron Miller of Windsor, Colorado, Tim Rossow of Newman Grove, Nebraska, and Juliann Winkleblack of Tilden, Nebraska. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one sister, Elaine Jones.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim; husband, John; parents, Arthur and Lula; as well as sisters, Clarine and Lavon; and brother, Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the family to be directed to a charity selected at a later time.
