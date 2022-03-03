Carl L. Ernesti, Jr., 89 of Neligh, NE passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home in Neligh, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St. John’s Catholic Church, rural Clearwater with Fr. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery with military rites by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post #172 of Neligh, NE. Visitation will be 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the church on Monday, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.