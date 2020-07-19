Private Family Funeral Service for Caleb Ward, age 17 of Richland, Washington will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, Nebraska, with Pastor Norlyn Bartens, officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home (family will not be present). Burial will be at Clearwater Cemetery.
Caleb passed away July 13, 2020 at Children’s Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.