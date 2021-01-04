Bud Furstenau passed away on November 20, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Bud was born on June 19, 1926 on a farm north of Neligh. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1943. On February 11, 1950 he married the love of his life, Rita Russell Furstenau. Bud and Rita spent most of their married lives in Neligh until his retirement when they moved to Mesa, Arizona. While in Neligh, Bud and Rita were active members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Bud continued to usher at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church after their move to Mesa.
After graduating high school, Bud and his brothers purchased a Piper Cub airplane and Bud obtained his pilot’s license. His love of flying continued throughout his life. One of Bud’s biggest thrills was flying in a P-51 fighter jet when he was well into his 70’s!
During his years as a resident of Neligh, Bud was involved in numerous community activities including Neligh Jaycees, Neligh Chamber of Commerce, and Neligh Volunteer Fire Department. Bud was also “Santa” for many years.
After moving to Mesa, he was involved in many activities in their community: Beautification Committee, Security Patrol, and Bike Club to name a few. After retiring, he enjoyed golfing, weekly breakfast with his buddies, and the occasional cocktail on the patio with his neighbors.
He was a kind and gentle man who never knew a stranger. His smile would light up a room! Family was very important to Bud, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy!
Bud is survived by his loving wife Rita; his daughter Deb Bullington and husband Doug (Gilbert, AZ); and his son Brock Furstenau and wife Jan (Tilden, NE and Mesa, AZ); three grandchildren: Erin (Rich) McKnight of Phoenix, AZ; Nate (Diana) Bullington (Ennis, TX); Jordan (Amy) Bullington (Omaha, NE); and four great grandchildren; brother Uen Furstenau (Neligh, NE); sister Nona Moon (Denver, CO); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Furstenau and Nell Clocker Furstenau, two brothers Junior and Verlon, and one sister Evangeline (Dolly) Hansen.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to: Rita Furstenau, 2415 N. 56th Street, Mesa, AZ 85215.