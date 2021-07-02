“Bud” Alfred Arthur Pagel Jr., former publisher of the Neligh News & Leader, died on June 30, 2021, at the age of 93. Services will be held in the future.
Pagel published the local newspaper from 1957 until 1963 and held positions with the Norfolk Daily News, Miami Herald and Omaha World-Herald before joining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His career at the university spanned 28 years in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Pagel taught news courses at the college over the course of his career, holding the positions of Gannett professional lecturer (1982-87), department chairman (1990-95), associate professor of journalism (1988-97) and professor emeritus.
He was inducted into the Omaha Press Club Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Nebraska Press Association Hall of Fame in 2006. He has also garnered numerous teaching and service honors over the course of his career, including the Nebraska Alumni Association's Doc Elliott Award in August of 2020.