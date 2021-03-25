Funeral Service for Brian Groteluschen, age 58 of Clarkson will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery. Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements. Brian passed away on March 24, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Brian Alan Groteluschen was born on October 28, 1962 to Henry and Marjorie (Belina) Groteluschen in Marshfield, Wis. He graduated from Columbus High School with the Class of 1981. He went to college for a couple of years. On June 9, 1984 he was united in marriage to Martha Spangler in Ewing. He was a truck driver and farmer most of his life and those were his hobbies too.
He is survived by his wife, Martha of Clarkson, Neb. Children: Jennifer and husband, Chris Coufal of Howells, Neb.; Bryce and wife, Kambi Groteluschen of Elkhorn, Neb.; and Beau and wife, Tiffany Groteluschen of Lincoln, Neb.. Grandchildren: Ethan Coufal, Evan Coufal, Emersyn Coufal, Easton Coufal, Ellisyn Coufal; McKenna Groteluschen, Banks Groteluschen, and Jade Groteluschen. Two brothers, Keith Groteluschen of Las Vegas, Nev., and Michael Groteluschen of Columbus, Neb. His mother, Marjorie Katolik of Madison, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his father, and grandparents, Henry A and Helena Groteluschen.