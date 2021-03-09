Funeral service for Brandon Wilkinson, 36, of Neligh will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Neligh American Legion. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Brandon passed away March 7, 2021. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences maybe directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
Brandon James Wilkinson was born on April 2, 1984 to Larry Wilkinson and Myndi Wilkinson in Norfolk. He attend school in Neligh and graduated with the Class of 2002 from Neligh-Oakdale High School. He grew up around Neligh and worked construction and at the American Legion. He was a member of the Neligh Young Men’s Club. Brandon enjoyed hunting, playing pool, hanging out with T and spending time with his sons.
He is survived by his sons Hayden and Carson Wilkinson and mother, Ashley Petersen of Tilden, brother Ben Wilkinson of Lincoln, parents Larry Wilkinson and Cheryl of Neligh and Myndi Wilkinson of Neligh, grandparents Merle and wife, JoAnn Bridge of Clearwater, Jan Logan of Norfolk and Mary Wilkinson of Clearwater, along with many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Ron Wilkinson and cousin Tyson Freeman.