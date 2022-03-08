Funeral services for Bonnie Welke, age 76, of Ainsworth and formerly Ewing, will be at 10:30 am Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. Pastor Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ewing City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Bonnie passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth. Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.