Funeral services for Bob Rodgers, age 94, of Neligh, Nebraska, will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater, Nebraska with Pastor Peter Sample, Officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. will be at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Bob passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, Nebraska surrounded by his family. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorial.com.
Bob Rodgers, born to Frank and Eva (Murray) Rodgers, was born on October 29, 1928, in Orchard Nebraska. He attended country school in Rural Orchard and rural Clearwater. In March of 1949, Bob married Gyva Ziegenbein and they had two children, Roy and Ruth Ann.
Bob was a farmer and lived in rural Clearwater. He purchased a farm in 1947 in rural Clearwater where Gyva and he raised their family. Bob and Gyva enjoyed playing cards with their many neighbors, going dancing with friends, and spending time with their children and many grandchildren. Bob was known for always being ready to make pancakes for his grandchildren when they would walk across the field to his house for breakfast. This tradition continued with his many great-grandchildren. His personal hobbies included camping in his motor home and going on trail rides with his horses.
Survived by his son, Roy and wife, Betty Rodgers Clearwater, NE and daughter-in-law, Eva Quail. Grandchildren: JoAnn, Michelle, Sherrie, Mike, Kim, Mary, and Kevin; many great and great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents and his, wife, Gyva; special friend, Vivian; his daughter, Ruth Ann; his step-son, Wes; his parents, Frank and Eva; brother, Dwaine, Morris, Harold, Raymond; Sister, Myrt, Catherine, Lee, Pauline, Helen; his great-great grandson, Michael.