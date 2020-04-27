Celebration of Life Services for Bill Woodworth, age 79, of Creighton, NE will be held at a later date. He passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Avera Creighton Care Center in Creighton, NE. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
Bill was born in Venus, Nebraska on March 3, 1941 to Earl and Gladys (Cook) Woodworth. He grew up and worked on the family ranch near Venus where he attended a near bye country school.
He married Norma Hamill at the Methodist Church in Orchard, Nebraska on September 4, 1966. To this union a daughter Jeannie Marie was born. The couple lived on the family ranch for one year before moving to Orchard, Nebraska. Bill worked for Orchard Dairy Products in Orchard until 1975 when the family moved to a farm north of Orchard. He farmed, and drove a milk truck for Terry Erb until becoming disabled in 1993.
In 2004, Bill moved to Lexington, NE to be closer to Jeannie. He spent the next few years volunteering at the Heartland Military Museum where he enjoyed fixing motorcycles and visiting with all the people at the museum. He moved to Creighton in 2013, where he lived until he passed away.
Bill was a devoted Christian and was an active member of the Faith Community Church in O’Neill. He loved motorcycles, German Shephard Dogs and in his later years reading books. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter; Jeannie Woodworth, grandchildren; Billy Barker and Dusty Rose Barker, all of O’Neill, NE, sister; Earline Bauer of Creighton, NE, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Norma and brother Earl “Skip” Woodworth, Jr.