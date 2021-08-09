Betty Lou Harvey passed away July 21, 2021.
She was born June 27, 1943 in Genoa Nebraska. The daughter of Leonard and Ann Hanson (Ruppert).
She married John Robert Harvey on August 25, 1963, in Orchard Nebraska. They met each other in Plainview at the Roller RInk. They both loved roller skating.
Betty Lou was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She had a lot of faith and love for God.
She loved taking care of people.
She had one sister, and many dear friends.
She had three children, Rick (Gina) Harvey, Ron (Mark Valenta) Harvey, and Sheila (Reed) Maly.
She had three granddaughters, Georgia and Grace Maly and Caydy Jo (Rick) Harvey.
Betty Lou was a beloved wife, loving mother, and caregiver.
Preceded in death by her husband John, parents, and sister.
A private celebration of life service will be held at her home in Hastings.
Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.