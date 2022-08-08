Funeral services for Betty Gunter, age 91, of Norfolk, Nebraska, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday August 12, 2022 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard, Nebraska with Pastor Ryan Janke. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Orchard. Visitation will be an hour before service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at the church.
Betty passed away at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home on August 7, 2022. Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.
Betty Jean Schrader Gunter was born on a farm 2 miles west and 3 miles south of Orchard and 2 miles north and 3 miles east of Ewing, Nebraska to William Edmund and Martha Catherine Kohlhof Shrader on April 6, 1931. She went to Rural District 86 for eight years and graduated from Ewing High School in 1948 as salutatorian of her class. Betty was baptized and joined the United Presbyterian Church in Ewing on March 21, 1948. She married Verl Eugene Gunter of Ewing on Sunday, August 28, 1949 at the United Presbyterian Church there. She lived 64 years in Nebraska, 3 in Illinois, 3 in Indiana, 3 in Oklahoma and 18 in Colorado. She loved to do scrapbooks and photo albums, play cards, embroidery, Bible studies and write her columns Sunrise, Sunset and Tiny Town Talk for the local weekly newspapers and going to Betty’s Club. She and her husband joined the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod on February 6, 1955 in Neligh, Nebraska. Verl was ordained a pastor on July 19, 1981 in Ft. Morgan, Colorado. He passed away in 1999. She is a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Nebraska where her mother, Martha Kohlhof was confirmed in 1904 in German language.
Survivors are 2 daughters, 2 sons, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Children are Judy Ann Head and husband, John of Jones, Oklahoma; Johnny Verl Gunter and wife, Marilynn of Marshall, Minnesota; Jamey Eugene Gunter and wife, Peggy of Norfolk, Nebraska; and Janet Jean Eisenach and husband, Toby of Ft. Morgan, Colorado and one sister, Mary Lou Wettlaufer of O’Neill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Verl E. Gunter in 1999; her parents; 3 sisters, Ruth Ann in infancy, Alice Shrader and Dorothy Johnston; 2 brothers, Willie and Eddy; sister-in-law, Frances Shrader; 2 brothers-in-law, Archie Johnston and Gerald Wettlaufer; and grandson, Travis Charles Head.