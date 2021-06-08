A Graveside Service for Bernice Stella Porter will be held on Friday, June 11, at 2:00 p.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, with Pastor Murray Jones officiating.
Bernice Stella Porter, 94 years of age, of Holdrege, formerly of Kearney, , died, on June 5, 2021, at the Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege. Bernice was born in Antelope County, near Orchard on September 10, 1926, the fourth of five children, born to Alfred James and Stella Jane (Adams) Cleveland. She received her primary education from the Rural School District #90 and later attended and graduated from the Orchard High School, with the class of 1944.
On July 1, 1944, Bernice was united in marriage to Lloyd Porter and to this union one son was born, Jerome. Bernice remained in Orchard with her parents until Lloyd returned home from the service. The couple made their home on a farm north of Orchard until 1956 when they moved to Holdrege. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, and music.
Bernice worked as a clerk of the District Court of Phelps County and in the lunchroom at the Franklin School for several years.
After Lloyd’s retirement in 1987 they moved to Heber Springs, Arkansas. In 2003 due to health issues, they moved back to Kearney and resided at Northridge Retirement.
Bernice was of the Methodist Faith. She was a meticulous housekeeper .
Besides her husband and parents, Bernice was preceded in death by: her infant sister; and three brothers Vern Cleveland; Leo Cleveland; and Donald Cleveland.
Bernice is survived by: her son, Jerome Porter and his wife, Janet of Holdrege; two grandsons: Jerry Porter and his wife, Denise of Valentine, Nebraska; James Porter and his wife, Amber of Holdrege; great-grandchildren: Jessica, Jay, and Jaxon Porter and their mother Jennifer Porter; Bailey Cruz and her husband, Jesus; and Erin Porter; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Bernice’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.
