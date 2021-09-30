Funeral services for Bernard F. Burbach, age 86, of Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Pat Nields officiating.
Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska with Military Rites conducted by Hartington VFW Post #5283 and Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with a 7:00 pm Wake Service.
Bernard passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com