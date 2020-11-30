Barry Gordon Thompson, of Omaha, passed away on November 14, 2020, following a hospitalization for pneumonia (not COVID-related), with family by his side.
Barry was born in Neligh, Nebraska in 1941. He is survived by daughters Natalie Thompson D’Itri (husband Sal) of Arlington, VA and Nicole Thompson Bullard of Flagstaff, AZ, son Bart Thompson (wife Emily Salomon) of Boston, MA, step-daughter Gabrial Olson of Omaha, and dear friend Mary Essing of Ankeny, IA. Additional survivors include grandchildren Katrine, Gabriel, and Anna D’Itri, Sebastien Bullard, Ajai Olson, and Dahlia Salomon Thompson. Barry is also survived by sisters Dee Thompson of Omaha, Gay (Jack) Hixson of Neligh, his mother's first cousin Paulina (Petersen) Warren of Creighton, first wife Kathie Knapp Welch, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, James Gordon and Bernita (Brown) Thompson of Neligh, wife Alice J. Thompson, and an infant son. Barry graduated from Neligh High School in 1959. He attended Hastings College and the University of Omaha. Full obituary to follow. A memorial service will be held December 13th at 2pm Central via Zoom. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85376795211