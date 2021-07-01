Barbara Ann Shenshew Schulz, age 80, of the Good Samaritan Home and formerly of 712 Kenwood, Quincy, Illinois died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:02 pm in Blessing Hospital.
Barbara was born on October 11, 1940 in Tilden, the daughter of William “Bill” Patrick Shenshew and Adeline Maranda Cheyney Shenshew. Barbara was united in marriage to Warren Lee Schulz on September 6, 1959 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2018.
Barbara was of the Missouri Synod Lutheran faith and was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Quincy, IL. She was baptized on February 4, 1941 in Tilden, and was confirmed on September 20, 1959 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh.
Barbara loved stories of family history and avidly pursued genealogy as a full-time hobby in her retirement years. She created countless volumes of scrapbooks and family tree records documenting the past.
Barbara lived her early life on the family farm near Oakdale, and enjoyed participating in 4-H and showing cattle at the local fairs. After her marriage, she and Warren farmed for several years before relocating to Illinois where Warren worked as a union electrician for many years. After Warren’s early retirement, Barbara and Warren traveled often, spending many years living in their camper in whatever various location appealed to them at that point in time. They often traveled to areas which allowed Barbara to research more of her family history. In 2004, Warren and Barbara took up permanent residence in Sinton, TX and after Warren’s death in 2018, Barbara relocated to Quincy, IL.
Barbara is survived by her children: Rex (Lori) Schulz, Quincy IL and Rhonda Schulz, Marengo, IL, her grandchildren: Stephanie (David Davison) Schulz, Courtney (Levi) Lockett, Brandi (Don Clayton) Stillings, and Chad (Shelli Platt) Schulz, her great-grandchildren: Brennan Laughlin, Carson Laughlin, Brylie Crabtrey, Brayden Stillings, and William Lockett, one sister: Helen (Jim) Lyons, Oakdale, two brothers: Gale Shenshew, Neligh, Bob (Vana) Shenshew, Oakdale, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends she had made in her travels throughout the years.
In addition to her late husband, Warren, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Adeline Shenshew, her father-in law and mother-in-law, Clifford and Irene Schulz, her sister-in-law Sharon Schulz Petersen and her brother-in-law Cecil Petersen.
Barbara was cremated according to her wishes and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Nebraska. Her ashes will be laid to rest alongside Warren’s in the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale.
Memorial donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church. Memorial donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com/
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.